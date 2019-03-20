Mounties in the North Cowichan/Duncan detachment are asking for the public’s help with the investigation of a traffic incident.

It happened Sunday just before 2 o’clock on the Trans Canada Highway near Fuller Lake Road.

RCMP say while the northbound lanes of the highway were closed due to an unrelated motor vehicle crash, a gold or brown Audi A4 drove backward alongside the stopped traffic on the shoulder of the road.

The Audi stuck and damaged several other vehicles.

There were no injuries.

The vehicle was located shortly after the situation was reported to the police.

The investigating officers are now attempting to determine who was in the vehicle at the time of the incident.

Mounties are hoping to review any dash camera footage or other videos or photos from members of the public who witnessed the situation.

North Cowichan Duncan RCMP detachment commander Chris Bear says the actions of the driver unnecessarily endangered the community and police are asking for help to further the investigation.

Anyone with information or who witnessed this incident, who has not yet spoken with police, is asked to call North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP at 250 748 5522 or, to remain anonymous, contact Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or go to cowichancrimestoppers.com