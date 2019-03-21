It’s World Water Day tomorrow and the Shawnigan Basin Society is hosting a splash fundraiser.

The idea behind this fundraiser is to not only hold a community-wide fundraiser but, provide a number of open houses aimed at raising awareness about the need to protect and preserve the Shawnigan watershed.

Fundraising Coordinator Shirley Astleford explains some of the events.

“People can come to our collaborative painting, learn about biochar as a water cleaner and enjoy some outdoor time during the lakeside scavenger hunt,” said Astleford.

The Shawnigan Basin Society is working with nine other community organizations, working toward a goal of “water for all.”

The hope is that this will become an annual event and the fundraiser goes at the society office on Shawnigan Lake/Mill Bay Road from 10 am to 2 pm tomorrow.