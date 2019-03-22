It’s been two years since Nourish Cowichan started a program that provided food to underprivileged children in the Cowichan Valley and the group is celebrating a milestone.

The School District donated a 1,800-foot space in Ecole Mount Prevost and thanks to great community support, $300,000 dollars has been raised to build a commercial kitchen.

Volunteer Coordinator with Nourish Cowichan Tammy Gurski said this kitchen has a lot of features.

“We have a station for making waffles for the kids, we have an industrial stove, we have a boardroom area, a storage area for all the containers that go out to all the schools for delivery, a walk-in freezer, and a walk-in, separate cleaning area for doing the dishes, so it’s quite the undertaking” said Gurski.

Gurski said the demand for this program is growing.

“We have nine schools that we’re feeding right now, three daycares, and we also take food up to the maternity clinic at the hospital,” said Gurski.

The program started two years ago and its mandate is to provide nutritious food for underprivileged children in the Cowichan Valley.

Gurski said Nourish Cowichan provides and delivers breakfast to primarily elementary school students for the week and these meals include waffles, muffins, breakfast burritos, breakfast sandwiches and apple sauce.

Scheduled Opening Events:

Friday, March 22 from 5-7 pm (Invitation only with ribbon cutting)

Saturday, March 23 from 12-4 pm (Invitation only for members and supporters)

Sunday, March 24 from 12-4 pm (Open house)