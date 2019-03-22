Local governments in B.C. will get a boost in their budgets thanks to the Federal Gas Tax Fund.

According to the federal budget, the Fund will be doubled for one year.

The one-time transfer will provide an estimated 280 million dollars in additional funding to local governments in B.C.

The Cowichan Valley got more than one point 6 million dollars in funding from the Federal Gas Tax Fund in 2018. The City of Duncan got almost 275,000 dollars, Ladysmith got better than 405,000, Lake Cowichan got 186,000, North Cowichan got one point 3 million.

Communities can select how best to direct the funds within 18 different project categories including wastewater infrastructure, drinking water, solid waste management, local roads and bridges, culture, tourism, sport or

recreation.