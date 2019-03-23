WorkBC Centres have offices in Duncan, Ladysmith, and Lake Cowichan and on April 1, Ethos Career Management Group will run the service locally.

Brian Siff is the General Manager of Global Vocational Services and said WorkBC offers services that are hard to find anywhere else.

“It’s a hot labour market, a lot of people are out looking for work and there aren’t a lot of community resources where people can go for something as important as a resume or a cover letter or interview skills,” said Siff. “There’s a lot of programs and services; there’s a wage subsidy program, where we work with hundreds of employers locally to hire qualified individuals and we can help provide some funding for training for employers.”

Siff said Global Vocational Services has been finding both the unemployed and people with jobs sustainable employment opportunities for 25 years and, in that time, staff have developed relationships with their clients.

“There (Ethos Career Management Limited) going to see a lot of the same faces here, staff have been here ten or fifteen years and clients get to know people but, we’re doing our best and hopefully they’ll see a lot of the same faces and I’m sincerely excited about some of the advancements that they’re bringing, particularly in terms of technology,” said Siff. “Hopefully, it will be an improved service in the valley.”

Global Vocational Services pull from Used Cowichan, Indeed, or their own job boards to give clients the most accurate information as to local employment opportunities.