QUALICUM BEACH,B.C- Highway 4 is closed this afternoon.

According to DriveBC, the western route is still closed in both directions, nine kilometres east of Cathedral Grove.

CHEK News has reported that one air ambulance and two ambulances are at the scene of the crash, which took place around 12:45 p.m. at Koen Road.

A detour is not available, but the route is expected to re-open at 6 p.m.