Electors in the Nanaimo Ladysmith constituency will be heading to the polls May 6th.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will be in Nanaimo today (Mon) to campaign for the Liberal candidate Michelle Corfield.

The Conservatives have named businessman John Hirst as their candidate, Paul Manly will run under the Green Party banner and Jennifer Clarke will run for the People’s Party of Canada.

The NDP has not yet announced a candidate.

The party has both Lauren Semple and Bob Chamberlin seeking the nomination.

The seat was vacated by Sheila Malcolmson who made a successful run for the provincial NDP in Nanaimo.

The next federal election will take place on or before this October 21st.