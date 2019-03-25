Khadr’s lawyer still working on overturning conviction

An Alberta judge has ruled that former Guantanamo Bay prisoner Omar Khadr has completed his sentence. Khadr was sentenced to eight years in prison for killing an American soldier in Afghanistan. The judge counted four years he had spent on release as part of his sentence. His lawyer says they will continue to try to overturn his conviction.

Ethics Committee to hear argument for further SNC-Lavalin probe

The Conservatives and NDP will continue to push to allow the former justice minister to speak out on the SNC-Lavalin affair. The Conservatives plan to introduce a motion at tomorrow’s meeting of the ethics committee that would see Jody Wilson-Raybould and former Treasury Board Secretary Jane Philpott testify on what they know prior to April 5th.

Canadian detainee in China gets consular visit

Canadian diplomats charged with spying in China have received a visit from consular officials. The pair has been detained since December and two weeks ago were charged with state secrets. They are not allowed to have lawyers and receive one visit a month from consular officials.