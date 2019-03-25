The Cowichan Lake District Chamber of Commerce has announced the finalists for Citizen of the Year as Bob Day, Dennis Peters, and Dick Orman.

Day has been working with the Trailblazers Society and the 75th birthday, Peters is being recognized for his work with the BC Pickleball Championship, and Orman for his work with the Honeymoon Bay Hall Society.

The winners will be announced at the Cowichan Lake District Chamber of Commerce Spring Fling on April 27th.