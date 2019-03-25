The Vancouver Island Real Estate Board has released market statistics for February.

In Duncan, the average price of a single-family home was $463,100 dollars, a seven percent increase year-over-year.

Nanaimo saw the smallest increase, as the price of an average house went up by three percent, to $545,700, while Parksville/Qualicum jumped nine percent to $586,400 dollars.

Port Alberni was home to the highest increase in benchmark price, moving 14 ticks higher than last year and a price of $307,100.

The average benchmark price throughout the Vancouver Island Real Estate Board area increased six percent, to $507,800.