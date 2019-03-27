Howard the Gnome has a new home and it’s at Galey Farms in Saanich.

Howard had called Nanoose Bay home since his creation in 1998 and the world’s largest gnome was in high demand.

One hundred and 20 suitors were looking to add Howard to their businesses, including five finalists.

Along with the winner, Galey Farms; Sayward Whitewater Resort, Coombs Antique Store, The Log Cabin General Store, and Fast Time Grand Prix were all in the mix.

Howard’s first family was hoping he’d remain on the island so they could visit him and they got their wish.