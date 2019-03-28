CVRD Recycling Centres in Lake Cowichan and Ladysmith are switching to spring hours, effective April 1.

Peerless Road Recycling Centre on Westdowne Road in Ladysmith and the Meades Creek Recycling Centre on Youbou Road in Lake Cowichan will both be open from 9 am to 5 pm.

For information on what items you can recycle, visit the CVRD website and download the “Cowichan Recycles” App, visit the Cowichan Recyclepedia, or call the Recycling Hotline at 250-746-2540.