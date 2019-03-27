Small business owners in Canada say details lacking over carbon tax

Canada’s small business operators say the details about the new carbon tax are still hazy and they aren’t ready for its arrival April 1st.

That’s when the tax takes effect in the four provinces that don’t have their own carbon pricing system, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and New Brunswick. More than a half-million businesses will be affected by it.

Pressure mounts for public inquiry into SNC-Lavalin affair

The leader of the federal New Democrats is calling on Canadians to “ramp up the pressure” on the Trudeau government to hold a public inquiry into the SNC-Lavalin affair.

Jagmeet Singh’s comments came after the opposition parties failed to have the Commons ethics committee launch another investigation into allegations of political interference by the Trudeau government over charges against the company. The opposition want former justice minister Jody Wilson-Raybould and ex-Treasury Board president Jane Philpott to tell their stories with no restrictions.

Two Canadians detained in China visited by officials

Two Canadians detained in China since December 10th have been visited by Canadian consular officials.

Entrepreneur Michael Spavor and former diplomat Michael Kovrig were arrested in apparent retaliation for Canada’s arrest of a top Chinese tech executive at the request of the United States. This week’s meetings are the first since an anonymous report in Chinese state media accused them of conspiring to steal Chinese state secrets.

Major revamp coming to oversight of airplane construction in the United States

The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration plans a major revamp of its oversight of airplane construction this summer after questions were raised about how it manages inspections done by the industry.

FAA oversight and its program to allow manufacturers and airlines to have their own employees do inspections will be examined at today’s Senate committee hearing. The agency is under scrutiny for its flight approval of the Boeing 7-37 Max jet in the wake of two recent crashes, including this month’s Ethiopian Airlines crash that killed 18 Canadians.

Southwest Boeing 737 Max jet makes emergency landing in Florida

A Southwest Airlines Boeing 737 Max jet made a safe emergency landing in Orlando, Florida after experiencing an apparent engine problem.

The crew declared an emergency after taking off from Orlando Tuesday afternoon and landed the empty plane safely. The Max is grounded while investigations continue into two recent crashes of the Max 8 in Indonesia and in Ethiopia, where 18 Canadians were killed, but airlines can still shuttle the planes to destinations without passengers.

Three way talks underway into fatal Malaysian Airlines flight

The Netherlands and Australia have confirmed three-way talks with Russia have begun over the ongoing criminal investigation into the shooting down of Malaysian Airlines flight M-H-17 in 2014.

The two countries announced last year they held Russia responsible for providing the missile fired by pro-Russian forces in war-torn Ukraine that hit the jet, causing the deaths of all 298 people aboard. The victims included a 24-year-old medical student from Ontario.