The Cowichan Watershed Board and Vancouver Island University’s Cowichan campus are partnering in another installment of the Speakers Series.

Willie Jansen, a Fisheries Officer has been a member of the Department of Fisheries and Oceans for 27 years and Conservation Officer Mark Kissinger will be speaking in Room 140 at VIU Cowichan from 7-830 pm tonight.

This is an opportunity to learn from two professionals who protect fish and wildlife.