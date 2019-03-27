Warmer weather making its way back to British Columbia could lead to overwintering fires re-activate into live fires.

That’s according to the BC Wildfire Service, who are warning British Columbians that hot spots could re-emerge from overwintering fires.

The underground fires are a product of last summer’s wildfires, because of how intense they were.

Overwintering fires burn underground and smolder throughout the winter.

The service is warning that with drier and warmer weather those shot spots could flare up once again.

According to Dorothy Jakobsen, communications assistant for the Coastal Fire Centre, there is no active scanning going on at the moment.

Call 1-800-663-5555 to report to any signs of a wildfire.