The Nanaimo Brain Injury Society was the most recent recipient of the 100+ Women Who Care Mid-Island organization.

The Society was handed a cheque for 13,000 dollars.

This donation will help to support the Community Navigator, Peer Support, and Education programs.

The Society serves people with Acquired brain injuries and their caregivers and hosts community education programs for the general public, service providers and in schools, with a focus on prevention.

100+ Women Who Care Mid Island is a group of women who each write a one hundred dollar cheque during a quarterly meeting and then they choose a nominated charity to give the money to by secret ballot.