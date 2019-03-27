From 2008 to 2017, there were 284 accepted time-loss claims for injuries in craft breweries and distilleries.

The types of incidents where workers were injured included falls, overexertion, being struck by something, repetitive motion, and exposure to heat and cold.

Megan Martin of WorkSafe BC said the industry has tripled in size over the past ten years, growing from 54 employers to more than 160.

“With this growth, so does the risk increase for the workers and we wanted to make sure that’s effectively managed.”

To help brewery and distillery employers with their health and safety programs, WorkSafe BC has published a new guide, posters, and a video that address specific hazards to the industry including confined spaces and carbon dioxide.