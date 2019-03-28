Discovery Research is conducting a telephone survey of Duncan residents to get feedback on a number of issues, including moving the existing boundaries.

Among other issues, the survey will ask people whether they support the costs and benefits of moving the northern boundary of the City further north into what is currently the Municipality of North Cowichan.

People will also be asked if they are in favour of moving the southern city boundaries further south into what is currently CVRD territory.

The telephone survey runs until April 3 and is meant to provide Duncan council with ideas about how improvements can be made and in what areas.

If you have questions about this survey, call City Hall at 250-746-6126.