A 30 year old woman, from Nanaimo, is in hospital recovering from multiple stab wounds.

Constable Gary O’Brien, of the Nanaimo RCMP, says she was walking on the waterfront around 10:15 last night (Wed) when she was attacked by a man with a knife.

O’Brien says when police arrived on scene bystanders had a 17 year old boy restrained on the ground.

He has been arrested and is currently in custody.

O’Brien says police are trying to establish whether or not the two know each other.

He says if there is no connection it would be considered a random attack which is very rare in the community.

O’Brien says without the efforts of the bystanders the woman may have died as a result of her injuries.