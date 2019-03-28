Wilson-Raybould documents to be made public Friday

Jody Wilson-Raybould’s new SNC-Lavalin evidence is going to be made public tomorrow.

The former justice minister turned over copies of emails, text messages, and a written statement earlier this week. She volunteered the documents because she was denied a second chance to testify in February about how she was pressured to cut SNC-Lavalin a legal break when the Liberals shut the committee down.

Trudeau apologizing for way he spoke to First Nations woman

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is apologizing to a First Nations protester.

Grassy Narrows First Nation was protesting at a Liberal party fundraiser, which required a $1,500 donation to get in, last night over the federal government’s lack of action on the First Nation’s mercury-contaminated water. He thanked her for her “donation” as she was escorted out.

CRA searching properties related to Panama Papers

The CRA is searching two properties in Vancouver related to a $77 million tax evasion case.

It stems from the Panama Papers. Those papers were released in 2015, blowing the whistle on more than 200,000 offshore accounts.

Trudeau says PMO would never leak Supreme Court nomination discussions

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says his office would never leak information about a Supreme Court appointment.

This comes after media reports that he and former justice minister Jody Wilson-Raybould have bad blood over a large disagreement they had back in 2017 about a nomination. Discussions about those spots are supposed to be confidential.

Class-action over engines filed against Hyundai and Kia

A class-action lawsuit has been filed against Hyundai and Kia.

The companies are accused of covering up defective Theta, Nu and Gamma engines that were known to fail or catch fire leaving customers to pay up when things broke down. The suit was filed in Regina and none of the claims have been proven in court.