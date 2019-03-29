You can’t accuse today’s youth of not taking an interest in politics, specifically relating to issues centering around climate change.

Earlier this month, more than 1.4 million students participated in climate strikes globally and in BC, calling on governments to take urgent action to combat climate change.

Cowichan-Malahat-Langford MP Alistair MacGregor said the Trudeau Liberals are missing the boat and need to start focusing on clean energy, not bitumen.

“The federal government wants to spend billions more to basically triple its capacity. When it’s all said and done, the Trans-Mountain Pipeline is probably going to end up costing us $11 billion dollars,” said MacGregor. “What I would like to see is that money, instead, go into building the clean energy economy of the future, where the jobs are going to be, and where we need to be, just because of the dangers of climate change.”

MacGregor said, “There are some amazing jobs that are available in clean, renewable energy and it’s growing every year, in fact, it’s outnumbered the number of jobs that are directly related to oil and gas and it’s a necessity that we go down this path. It doesn’t have to be all pain and no gain, there are some amazing economic opportunities if we change our course of action and fully invest in it.”

Another global climate strike is planned on April 15.

MacGregor recently hosted three public meetings to discuss the future of clean energy and the idea that energy systems account for 80 per cent of our greenhouse gas emissions.

Canada is not on pace to meet the reduction targets set out in the Paris Agreement.