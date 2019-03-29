Two-day bail hearing to continue for youth facing terrorism charges

The second part of a two-day bail hearing for a youth facing terrorism charges is set for Friday in a Kingston, Ontario courtroom.

The youth was charged in late January after a tip from the FBI sparked Canadian police to launch an investigation. It’s not yet known if the court will release a decision today on whether the accused will be granted bail.

New information reveals SNC-Lavalin warned it might move out of Canada

New information indicates SNC-Lavalin warned it might move to the United States and eliminate its Canadian workforce if it didn’t get a deal to avoid criminal prosecution for fraud and corruption.

The documents are part of a PowerPoint presentation obtained by The Canadian Press. It describes a scenario for what the Quebec construction company might do if it can’t get the government to grant a remediation agreement.

Grassy Narrows First Nation Chief accepts Prime Minister Trudeau’s apology

The Chief of Grassy Narrows First Nation says he acknowledges the apology from Justin Trudeau, but he would also like to remind the prime minister of the urgency of the situation his community if facing.

Trudeau apologized for his sarcastic retort at a high-end fundraising event aimed at an Indigenous heckler looking to highlight the impact of mercury poisoning in the northern Ontario community. Chief Rudy Turtle says people are dying and nothing is being done.

British Prime Minister May to try to get Brexit deal passed for third time

Friday is the day that the UK was supposed to walk away from the EU.

However, Prime Minister Theresa May has not accomplished the goal of getting everyone on board of her negotiated deal. In a last ditch attempt, May will try, a third time, to pass her deal through parliament Friday.

New York State suing pharmaceutical companies that produce opioids

The state of New York is suing pharmaceutical companies that produce opioids and the families that own those companies.

Among the targets is Purdue Pharmaceuticals, the company that created OxyContin, and Purdue’s owners the Sackler family. New York is targeting a wide range of the company’s activity.