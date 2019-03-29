A new study on what Canadians are talking about online when it comes to farming and food shows plenty of hot-button issues.

Legal cannabis was the most talked about topic over the past two years.

Other issues causing online buzz included climate change as it relates to food production, genetically modified foods and organic food and farming.

The study also found that millennials and baby boomers have similar views.

The research was led by the non-profit Canadian Centre for Food Integrity and involved discussions involving 255,000 people between January 2017 and 2019.

On the markets,

The TSX moved up 22 points to close Thursday.

Oil was off by 11 cents to $59.30 U.S. a barrel.

Gold slumped by 1.6 per cent to to $1,289, on a three day losing streak.

The loonie weakened by 17/100ths of a cent to .7439 U.S.