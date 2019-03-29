The Crofton Communities in Bloom is a new group in the community and members are organizing a community cleanup, starting at 10 am tomorrow morning.

Director of the Crofton Community Centre Society Dan Robin said this isn’t like the spring cleanup that the Municipality of North Cowichan is in charge of.

“This is strictly wrappers, cans, bottles, we have people trained in picking up sharps so that it’s done safely,” said Robin. “We’re hoping that the community will come out in droves. After the cleanup is done, at the old school museum on the waterfront, we’re going to have a barbeque.”

Robin is hopeful this will become an annual event.

People are asked to show up at the end of Joan Street by the ferry terminal parking lot, wear a red shirt and safety equipment will be provided by the Municipality of North Cowichan.

This cleanup is focusing on Chaplin Street and Robert Street.