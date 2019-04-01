The North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP are reporting they have noticed an increase of thefts involving clearly marked business vehicles.

Mounties say the thieves appear to be focusing on the hand tools that are stored inside.

The vehicles are being targeted at construction sites, business locations, fenced business lots and while the vehicles are parked in residential areas.

Business owners and citizens are reminded to lock vehicle doors to help prevent these crimes of opportunity.

Police are suggesting the public document the make, model, and serial numbers of their tools and say it might be a good idea to consider etching your initials on the tools as well.