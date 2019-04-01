Two cougars shot and killed in Cowichan Valley
Photo from BC Conservation Officer Service Facebook page.
A 7-year-old boy is recovering after being attacked by a cougar.
The incident happened late Friday afternoon in the back yard of a home in Lake Cowichan.
The boy was playing outside when the attack happened.
He suffered serious injuries and was taken to Duncan General Hospital but transferred to a Victoria hospital due to his injuries.
Two young cougars that were in the area have been shot and killed by the BC Conservation Service as a result.