The candidates for the May 3rd byelection in Nanaimo/Ladysmith are all set.

That’s after Chief Bob Chamberlain was officially nominated by Nanaimo/ Ladysmith NDP members to be their candidate during a nomination meeting in Nanaimo.

The former Vice-President of the Union of British Columbia Indian Chiefs says he will fight alongside the NDP leader for people who keep getting squeezed, while the richest people and richest corporations come out ahead.

Also in the running for the seat is Liberal candidate Michelle Corfield, the Conservatives John Hirst, Paul Manly will run under the Green Party banner and Jennifer Clarke will run for the People’s Party of Canada.