Local government planners and industry stakeholders from across the region participated in the development of an Industrial Land Use Study.

For local government, the study identified the ongoing need to streamline development approval processes related to industrial land.

The work found the greatest demand for industrial land in the region is mining and quarrying, manufacturing, wholesale trade, transportation, and warehousing.

It also showed emerging sectors that will compete for the small percentage of the land designated as industrial in the Cowichan Valley include construction and design, manufacturing, specialty food processing, and recreational cannabis.

Also on the horizon are jobs related to cleantech, aquaculture, and marine services.

The Strategy was commissioned by Economic Development Cowichan.

Amy Melmock, Manager of Economic Development Cowichan says with only a small percentage of the total land base in Cowichan zoned or designated as industrial, the need to manage, develop and expand the footprint of key employment lands must be a priority for local government.

Melmock says the strategy provided an opportunity to build relationships within local government and regional industry players, landowners and First Nations representatives through the formation of an Industry Advisory Panel.