In the midst of calls to shut down the herring fishery, the T.Buck Suzuki Environmental Foundation says the loss of that fishery would cost human lives.

The Foundation says that’s because of the loss of Omega-3 in the human food supply.

The organization says at the end of last week, the 2019 Salish Sea roe herring fishery had almost wound up with a total harvest of 15,549 tonnes.

Based on that harvest volume, the Foundation says 400,000 people get access to the essential fatty acids preventing 30,600 deaths.

The Foundation is urging the public and decision-makers to consider the anticipated impacts on human health and mortality and ensure that the debate over the future of the Salish Sea herring fishery includes a discussion and consideration of the immense nutritional value of omega-3 rich seafood.