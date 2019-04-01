The BC Ferries commissioner has announced his preliminary decision on price caps for the next performance term.

The caps will allow average ferry fares to increase by a maximum of 2 point 3 per cent annually beginning April 1st of 2020 and ending March 31st of 2024.

The proposed price cap increases anticipate that total operating expenses, including those that BC Ferries has no control over, will increase at, or slightly above, the rate of inflation, while the trend of increased traffic will level off.

The commissioner has until September to finalize the decision.

In the meantime, the public has an opportunity to comment on the preliminary decision, and the B.C. government and BC Ferries have an opportunity to review the Coastal Ferry Services contract and potentially make changes that could affect the final decision.