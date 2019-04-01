The Coastal Fire Centre says despite the dry weather they haven’t had too much of a problem so far with fires getting out of hand.

Fire Information Officer, Donna MacPherson says they’ve mostly started because someone’s backyard burn got away from them.

She says there are a number of things homeowners should do if they are planning a backyard burn.

MacPherson says anyone who is burning should check with their local bylaws about burning regulations, confirm the venting index is good so you don’t smoke out your neighbours, don’t burn if it’s windy, burn on soil and don’t walk away from the fire until you are sure it is out.

MacPherson says the forecast is calling for a considerable amount of rain and she is hoping that’s going to happen.