The Cowichan Valley has scored more than 400,000 dollars in funding from the Rural Dividend Program.

The money is going to government, First Nations and not-for-profit organizations for six projects in the Cowichan Valley.

Doug Routley, MLA for Nanaimo-North Cowichan says the grants will lead to more jobs and tourism opportunities by supporting new trail networks, improving wood waste recovery, strengthening Duncan’s business community and developing tech training for youth.

The Vancouver Island Economic Alliance organization is being awarded 100,000 dollars to pilot a wood recovery and fuel reduction project in the Cowichan Valley to simplify wood waste management and better meet the needs of buyers and sellers.

The Downtown Duncan Business Improvement Area Society is being awarded just about 100,000 dollars to help build the resources, capabilities, and capacity of the downtown business community, including updated marketing materials and website enhancements.

The Community Futures Development Corporation will get almost 87,000 dollars to establish a not-for-profit corporation to lead the vision, planning, and development of a destination trail network in the Cowichan Lake region.

The Cowichan Valley Regional District snagged 16,000 dollars to develop a tech training program for youth in Duncan and Cowichan First Nations communities.

O.U.R. ECOVILLAGE Cooperative is being awarded 10 grand to create a best practices document to track and share the accomplishments of a model sustainable village demonstration site and education centre near Shawnigan Lake.

Penelakut Tribe is being awarded better than 95,000 dollars to support the development of a trail network on Penelakut Island that will create construction jobs and training, and increase tourism and recreational opportunities.