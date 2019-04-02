Robyn Gray, CEO and superintendent of the Cowichan Valley. Photo supplied from the Cowichan Valley School District.

The Cowichan Valley School District’s new superintendent of Learning and CEO is now on the job.

Robyn Gray, who started in the District on Monday, will replace Rod Allen who announced he was retiring last December.

Gray is from the Nanaimo Ladysmith School District where she was

an Assistant Superintendent and Director of Instruction.

She is known for her close working relationships with First Nations communities, municipal leaders, diverse school-based personnel, union leaders, educators, and staff.

Gray’s professional accomplishments include the co-creation of an Early Learning to Grade 3 Reading Initiative and she is also credited with the enhancement of parent communication through new information and technology infrastructure.

The Cowichan Valley School District has over 8000 students and 1400 staff, making it the largest employer in the Cowichan Valley.