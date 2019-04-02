The Somenos Marsh Wildlife Society has announced Laurel Hibbert will be the “artist of the Somenos” for 2019.

The honour is bestowed on a local artist annually to be used to promote the annual WildWings Arts Festival.

The WildWings Festival, now in its 10th year, is a celebration of Cowichan Nature.

It includes art events, talks by experts, hikes into special areas, bird and plant education and several Cowichan Tribes cultural events.

The Festival is supported by many organizations, business, and partners and is welcoming the Cowichan Tribes as its newest partner.