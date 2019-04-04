The RCMP, the Commercial Vehicle Safety and Enforcement team and ICBC recently teamed up to address a problem that is seemingly getting worse, distracted driving.

During what was dubbed “operation hang-up,” a police officer was in civilian clothing at an intersection and several drivers were caught with their phones in their hands.

In total, the RCMP and CVSE gave out 16 tickets for Use of an electronic device while driving, a fine that costs 368 dollars and four points on your licence, plus a driver penalty premium of 210 dollars for a grand total of 578 dollars for a first offence.

Two warnings were issued and four other violation tickets were handed out for failing to wear a seatbelt and having no insurance.

Last month, local police issued 40 distracted driving tickets.