The animal abuse case involving Teddy the dog is set to resume on April 30 at the Duncan courthouse.

Defence Attorney Scott Sheets quit late last month for tragic personal circumstances and he will be replaced by Michael Ritzker, who will defend co-accused Anderson Joe.

On February 16 of last year, SPCA Special Constable Matt Affleck found Teddy starving, with a lead that was three to six inches long, a collar embedded into his neck and a head that had swollen to two to three times its normal size.

Protestors are calling for the maximum animal cruelty sentence of five years in jail, a ten thousand dollar fine, and a lifetime ban on owning pets.

One of the co-accused, Melissa Tooshley pleaded guilty to failing to provide the necessities of life to her dog.