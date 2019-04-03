For the Love of Nonprofits is a one-day symposium coming to the Cowichan Valley Inn on April 10 and registration is open.

This is the only event of its kind on Vancouver Island and offers professional development and networking opportunities for the non-profit sector.

This symposium offers a platform for nonprofits, registered charities, social enterprises and community service organizations to connect, collaborate, and share resources.

To attend, you need to book in advance by calling 250-748-1111 or by visiting the Duncan Cowichan Chamber of Commerce website.