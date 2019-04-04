The Village of Shawnigan Lake is going to hold a design charrette later this year.

This is a series of meetings over a number of days that are meant to look at ways of improving the community and CVRD Area B Director Sierra Acton said many experts will get together.

“The design charrette brings together all kinds of experts, architects, landscape architects, and engineers for a three-day process where we look at what issues we need to solve in our village core,” said Acton.

Acton said a few issues, in particular, are already front of mind.

“Lack of parking, connectivity, so how do we design our village for the next fifty to one hundred years, to incorporate those things so that we have plans ready and we are able to get grant funding?” Acton continues, “We are more able to plan for the future if we, for example, are putting in a trail and when we know that we are going to need some infrastructure laid beside it, that we’re ready to do that.”

The design charrette will be at the Shawnigan Lake Community Centre in the spring, however, no date has been set.