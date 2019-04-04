Oceanside RCMP are investigating following the discovery of a drug lab at a home in the Errington area.

Mounties were called to reports of suspicious activities in a mobile home at 1714 Alberni Highway on Tuesday.

Upon arrival, police officers discovered evidence in plain view that suggested illicit drugs were being made in the home.

After getting a search warrant the Clandestine Lab Enforcement and Response Team was called in to help search the house.

Investigators say two men, aged 65 and 22 are connected to the home and RCMP will be following up with them.

Charges under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act are being considered.