Island Health has confirmed another case of measles, less than a week after the first two cases of 2019 were confirmed.

Anyone who was at the Beacon Community Service Thrift Store or at Fairway Market on West Saanich Road on March 30 between noon and 3 pm may have been exposed to the disease.

Measles is an extremely contagious disease that can lead to ear infections, blindness, pneumonia, swelling of the brain, premature labour and even death.

Island Health is asking anyone who may have been exposed to the disease to check for symptoms for 21 days after the date of exposure.

Initial symptoms include fever, runny nose, sore throat, cough, diarrhea, and red eyes, followed by a rash, starting on the face a few days later.

The best protection from measles, mumps, and rubella is immunization and two shots provide 99 percent immunity.

Anyone born before 1970 has a natural immunity to the disease.