The Canada Revenue Agency’s Community Volunteer Income Tax Program is in full swing.

Volunteers will help complete tax returns free for individuals who have a modest-income and a simple tax situation.

The Agency is looking for community organizations to host tax preparation clinics and for volunteers to prepare tax returns.

There are a couple of tax clinics in the Cowichan Valley, in Duncan you can go to Warmland House.

There are two others, one at the Ladysmith Resources Centre Association and one at the Chemainus Senior Centre.

You can get more information about those clinics here.

Last year, over 2,600 volunteers and 420 community organizations in B.C. and Yukon helped over 99,280 individuals prepare their income tax and benefit returns.