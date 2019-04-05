Much to the chagrin of the three Green Party members in the legislature, Bill 10 has passed.

This sets out the final pieces of the Province’s fiscal framework for LNG projects in BC.

Premier John Horgan commended his government for setting four conditions for LNG in our province, those being a fair return on our natural resources, jobs and training opportunities for British Columbians, partnerships with First Nations, and the project must fit within the CleanBC plan.

Green Party leader Andrew Weaver has called this piece of legislation a “generational sellout,” on the part of the New Democrats and our local MLA Sonia Furstenau said the Horgan NDP is leading British Columbians down the wrong path, one that will contribute four megatonnes, or four million tonnes of greenhouse gas emissions to the environment annually.

Furstenau has said that the way of the future is clean energy, and BC and Canada will be left behind, economically, socially, and environmentally by focusing on LNG.

About 50 countries are fully committed to moving to clean energy.

The province said this project is expected to generate $23 billion dollars in government revenues.