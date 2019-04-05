The Lake Cowichan RCMP are reminding the public about the laws surrounding the use of off-road motor vehicles on Crown and private land.

Mounties say over the last few years there have been a number of close calls between off-road vehicles and industry vehicles, most notably while being operated contrary to regulations.

Police say off-road vehicles include ATV’s or Quads, off-road motorcycles, side-by-sides, Jeep’s, trucks, SUV’s and other small motor vehicles, and snowmobiles.

RCMP say, there are some exceptions but owners must register vehicles used on Crown land and clearly display their ICBC number plates or stickers.

The Off-Road Vehicle Act stipulates where the vehicles can be operated, and most notably, police say, they cannot be used on the tracks of an operating railway, or on private land without the consent of the owner.

Much of the land surrounding the Lake Cowichan area is privately owned.