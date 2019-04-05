The fire information officer for the Coastal Fire Centre says gardeners can do a lot to fire smart their homes.

Donna MacPherson said anyone who is doing any clean up in their yards this spring could consider replacing dead plants with more fire resistant ones.

“If you go to firesmartbc.ca and search on landscaping you will get a list of plants that are less flammable. Anything you can do to make your home to help fire smart your property to make your home more fire resistant is a good idea. This is one way you can do it by choosing the right plants.”

The website says a wildfire moving from the tops of trees can be slowed if the trees are spaced out and it can be further slowed by planting deciduous or leafy trees that are much less flammable.