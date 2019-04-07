Island Health has confirmed two more cases of measles on Vancouver Island, bringing the total number of cases up to five in less than two weeks.

You may have been exposed to the disease if you were at the following locations at these specific dates and times:

April 2, 2019, between 10 am and 3:30 pm at Royal Oak Medical Clinic: 4442 West Saanich Road

April 2, 2019, between 1:30 pm and 5 pm at LifeLabs: 1641 Hillside Avenue

April 2, 2019, between 1:30 pm and 5 pm at West Coast Medical Imaging: 1641 Hillside Avenue

April 3, 2019, between 1:30 and 6 pm at Royal Oak Medical Clinic: 4442 West Saanich Road

April 3, 2019, between 2:50 pm and 5:30 pm at LifeLabs: 4480 West Saanich Road

South Island, Duncan, Nanaimo, and Salt Spring Public Health Units are prioritizing immunizations for children.

People who are 19 and older should contact a local pharmacy, family doctor, or travel clinic.

There are other locations where exposure to measles may have occurred where immunization will no longer prevent infection and they are listed below.

March 27, 2019, between 1:30 and 6:20 pm at Camosun College Lansdowne Campus: Young Building

March 27, 2019, between 2 pm and 4 pm at Camosun College Lansdowne Campus: Bookstore in Fisher Building

March 27, 2019, between afternoon and early evening at transit buses #27 and/or #28



March 29, 2019, between 9:30 am and 1 pm at Victoria Health Unit: 1947 Cook Street



March 30, 2019, between 9 am and 7 pm at London Drugs: 911 Yates Street



March 30, 2019, between the late afternoon and early evening at transit buses #27 and/or #28



March 31, 2019, between 9:30 am and 3 pm at London Drugs: 911 Yates Street



March 31, 2019, in the morning or afternoon at transit buses #27 and/or #28



March 31, 2019, between 5 pm and 7:45 pm at Hillside Mall: 1644 Hillside Avenue

including Canadian Tire and Thrifty Foods



March 31, 2019, between 5:45 pm and 8 pm at Subway Sandwiches: 4091 Shelbourne Street

People who may have been exposed to measles are asked to monitor for symptoms for 21 days.

These symptoms include fever, runny nose, sore throat, cough, diarrhea and red eyes, followed by a rash that starts on the face and spreads to the chest.

Receiving the two MMR shots is the best protection against measles and those who were born before 1970 have a natural immunity to the disease.