Storm Cunningham is coming to the Ramada in Duncan as part of the CVRD’s Placemaking Vancouver Island Speaker Series.

Cunningham wears many hats; he’s an author, publisher, workshop leader, coach and advocate for a new model of economic development.

He has written three books and is the publisher of Revitalization: The Journal of Urban, Rural & Environmental Resilience.

The event runs from 7 until 9 pm on Thursday, April 11, but anyone interested in attending is asked to RSVP by tomorrow.