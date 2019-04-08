The Cowichan Housing Association has a new executive director.

He’s John Horn and comes to the organization from Nanaimo where he was the Social Planner.

Horn is a long-time resident of Vancouver Island with deep roots in the Cowichan Valley.

He is a Registered Professional Planner and has been working on the issues of affordable housing and homelessness for the last 14 years.

He holds a Bachelor’s Degree from Concordia University and a Graduate Diploma in Financial Management from the Association of Certified Chartered Accountants.

He’s also a journeyman carpenter with a solid understanding of the development and construction sectors.

Terri Mattin is stepping aside from her leadership role but anticipates she will have an ongoing interest and involvement in the Cowichan Housing Association moving forward.