The North Cowichan Duncan RCMP have charged a man with theft under 5,000 dollars, breach of probation, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, assault with a weapon and uttering threats.

Mounties say the charges stem from an incident back on March 30th when, around noon, police responded to a report of a shoplifter who produced a knife when he was confronted by staff.

Police are not saying where the incident happened, only that it was in the area of Cowichan Way.

While police were responding to that call a second call came in that the man had moved on to a different business in the area, produced a knife and was threatening staff there.

He fled with about 40 dollars worth of food items and was arrested a short distance away without incident.

The 33-year-old man will be in court April 23rd.