One man was taken to hospital with unknown injuries following a crash near the weigh scales north of Duncan on the Trans Canada Highway.

The incident happened around 9:20 this morning.

Mounties say the pickup truck the man was driving slammed into the centre meridian.

Police say the investigation is in its early stages and the cause of the collision has not been determined, however, speed does appear to be a factor.

Investigators spoke with a number of witnesses on scene and if there are further witnesses with in-car camera recordings of the collision or of the black Ford F350 driving prior to the crash, police would like to hear from you.