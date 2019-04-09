But, it’s not a list you want to be on.

Orkin Canada has released it’s an annual list of “Rattiest Cities in BC” and Duncan is now 8th, up one from last year.

The City was 10th in 2016.

Vancouver took the top spot, followed by Victoria.

Other Island communities on the list include Nanaimo in 12th spot, followed by Sidney and Port Alberni is 16th.

The findings by Orkin Canada are based on the number of commercial and residential rodent treatments for rats and mice carried out by Orkin.

The company says rats are very active during the Spring months and is reminding residents that rodents need only a small hole to gain entry.

Homes with small holes or cracks in perimeter walls are most at risk.